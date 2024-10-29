12 years after discharge, Madras HC orders reopening of DA case against O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Observing that it is the constitutional duty of the high court to interfere when the law has been deliberately ambushed and streams of justice polluted to subvert the course of justice, the Madras High Court restored the disproportionate assets case against former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his family members by setting aside the discharge order issued by a special court over a decade ago.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh while delivering the judgment on Tuesday directed the Sivaganga Chief Judicial Magistrate to transfer all records connected to the disproportionate assets case within four weeks to the Principal District and Sessions Court in Madurai, which had been designated as a jurisdictional court to hear cases related to MPs/MLAs.

Upon receiving the records, the Madurai special court should issue summons to the accused persons including OPS to proceed with the case, read the order.

The judge then recommended the trial court to cancel the bail and remand the accused persons if they adopt dilatory tactics, and directed it to consider the final report of the investigation agency as a supplementary report.

In 2006, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Madurai had registered a case, alleging that Paneerselvam amassed assets in his name and those of his relatives that was 374 times disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as the chief minister for four months and subsequently as revenue minister from 2001 to 2006 in the then AIADMK regime.

The Investigation Officer (IO) N Kulothunga Pandian had examined 272 witnesses and collected 235 documents for nearly three years and filed a final report in 2009 before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Theni, alleging that OPS’ wealth had increased 10 times during his ministership. Later, the case was transferred to the Sivaganga CJM.

Based on the final report filed by the new IO who gave a clean chit, the special court in Sivaganga had discharged OPS and his family members from the DA case on December 3, 2012.

However, in August last year, Justice N Anand Venkatesh initiated suo motu proceedings against the accused with the observation that the narratives of the case are shocking and disturbing." The judge said, “This is a case where a political personage has maneuvered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the State government and the court to ensure that the trial against him was derailed.” The judge also observed that the DVAC acts as a chameleon by changing its colour as per who is in power.