12-year-old FSC detainee accused of sexually abusing infant in Tiruchy

Prison activist and Madras High Court advocate KR Raja has alleged that the system at the FSC is rotten and that female inmates are treated inhumanely.

He said living conditions in the women’s quarters are very poor, with inmates lacking sufficient space in the rooms. Basic amenities are also inadequate, and sewage from the septic tanks allegedly flows close to the quarters. He claimed that snakes and scorpions frequently enter the women’s quarters because of poor maintenance.

Raja also alleged that female inmates are denied drinking water and are forced to buy it from outside using the daily financial assistance of Rs 144 provided to them.

He further alleged that the authorities have illegally detained a Ugandan woman, Aisha Kagoya, in the centre even though a judicial magistrate court had acquitted her in two cases. Kagoya is suffering from depression because her mother is unwell in her home country and she has been separated from her child for a long time, he said. He added that officials do not understand immigrants' human rights.

Raja has sent a representation in this regard to the Union Home Ministry and the State Government.

Collector Pratik Tayal assured that he would look into Kagoya’s case, but denied allegations about a lack of facilities for female inmates in the camp.