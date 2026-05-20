12-year-old boy drowns in lake in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Perambalur on Monday evening while bathing along with his friends. J Danish, son of Jagan from Thuraimangalam in Perambalur, who was studying Class 7, went to the Thuraimangalam lake along with his friends to take a bath.
While he was bathing, he ventured into the deeper spot of the lake and drowned. His friends attempted to rescue him, but in vain.
The passersby searched for him, but they too could not locate him. On information, Danish's parents went to the spot and searched for him. However, in the late evening, they found his body floating in the lake.
Based on the information, the Perambalur Town police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Perambalur GH. A case was registered.