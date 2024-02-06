CHENNAI: As many as 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Tuesday.

A group of 12 fishermen from Pudukottai went fishing to the sea last month.

On January 13 while they were in the middle of the sea the Sri Lankan Coast Guard surrounded the fishermen and seized their boats for crossing the border and then all of them were arrested and they were remanded and sent to prison.

Following that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin requested the Prime Minister and Central government to take action immediately to release the fishermen.

Then with the help of the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka, all the fishermen were released from the prison and they were handed to the Indian officials.

The officials arranged the travel documents for all the fishermen and they reached the Chennai airport on the Air India flight that arrived in the early morning.

At the airport, the officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen and they arranged transport for their native villages.