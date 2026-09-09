12 persons fall ill after eating biryani in Kumbakonam eatery

TIRUCHY: As many as 12 persons including 10 school children fell ill after having biriyani from a newly inaugurated eatery at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Tuesday (September 8).
It is said that Gopalakrishnan (29), resident from Mela Kattur near Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur inaugurated a biryani stall at Tirupananthal on Monday (September 7) and offered one plus one offer on the inaugural day and so the residents in large number bought biryani with special inaugural offer.
Meanwhile, on Monday late hours, as many as 12 persons including Suseela (60), Mahalakshmi (23), Nithish (16), Bhavadarini (19), Shivani (9), Magizhan (60), Atheesh (10) and Atheen (11) who ate the biryani complained of vomiting and diarrhea and even a few fainted.
Subsequently, they were rushed to Kumbakonam GH where they have been undergoing treatment.
On Tuesday, the Food safety officials Karthi, Balamurugan and Madhan went to the eatery and collected samples of the food and sent them to the lab for analysis.
The officials also conducted an inquiry with the people who fell ill and the eatery owner. The officials also found that the meat was stored a few days back and was used for the biryani.
Subsequently the officials imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to the owner. Meanwhile Tirupananthal police registered a case and are investigating.