12 persons fall ill after eating biryani in Kumbakonam eatery

It is said that Gopalakrishnan (29), resident from Mela Kattur near Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur inaugurated a biryani stall at Tirupananthal on Monday (September 7) and offered one plus one offer on the inaugural day and so the residents in large number bought biryani with special inaugural offer.

Meanwhile, on Monday late hours, as many as 12 persons including Suseela (60), Mahalakshmi (23), Nithish (16), Bhavadarini (19), Shivani (9), Magizhan (60), Atheesh (10) and Atheen (11) who ate the biryani complained of vomiting and diarrhea and even a few fainted.