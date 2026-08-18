12 injured in accident on Chennai-Tiruchy national highway; impacts traffic for hours

Police said that over 25 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Broadway (Chennai) were travelling towards Ulundurpet in vans and other vehicles to attend a party conference scheduled to be held there.

When they were nearing Acharapakkam, a vehicle travelling ahead suddenly applied the brakes. Three vehicles following it reportedly collided one after another, resulting in a chain of accidents.