12 injured in accident on Chennai-Tiruchy national highway; impacts traffic for hours

CHENNAI: As many as 12 people were injured in a series of road accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district on Monday (August 17) morning.
Police said that over 25 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Broadway (Chennai) were travelling towards Ulundurpet in vans and other vehicles to attend a party conference scheduled to be held there.
When they were nearing Acharapakkam, a vehicle travelling ahead suddenly applied the brakes. Three vehicles following it reportedly collided one after another, resulting in a chain of accidents.
Upon information, Acharapakkam police rescued 12 injured persons, and sent them to Acharapakkam GH, where they received first aid. They were later shifted to Madurantakam GH, where they are undergoing treatment.
Following the accidents, traffic movement on the highway came to a standstill, with vehicles being held up for more than an hour.
Police brought cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and cleared the road, restoring normal traffic movement. The Acharapakkam police have registered a case.