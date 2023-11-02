12 injured as van topples following tyre burst near Sathyamangalam

COIMBATORE: Twelve persons were injured after a van toppled due to a tyre burst in Erode on Wednesday.

According to police, a group of 20 relatives from Chinnattipalayam near Sathyamangalam were heading for an engagement in Punjai Puliampatti when the mishap happened. The vehicle was driven by Raja, 37 from MGR Nagar in Sathyamangalam, Erode.

While nearing Pungampalli area, the van’s tyre burst causing the vehicle to topple on the road. The public, who were in the spot immediately, rescued the trapped persons from inside the van.

Police said 12 persons including Jothi, 32, Sarasal, 50, Rangan, 55, Rajeswari, 16, Chitra, 40, Vanitha, 37 and Pannan, 65 suffered severe injuries. The van driver was also injured.

They were immediately rushed to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. Of them four persons were sent to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for further treatment.

However police said they all were out of danger and in stable condition.

The Punjai Puliampatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.