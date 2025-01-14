12 injured as intense competition unfolds at Avaniyapuram jallikattu event

CHENNAI: 12 people sustained injuries during the ongoing Avaniyapuram jallikattu competition on Tuesday. The injured are six tamers, five bull owners, and one spectator.

As per a Daily Thanthi report, 1,100 bulls and 900 tamers participated in the Pongal day event which begins with the bulls being released into the arena while the tamers skilfully try to control and restrain them.

Each time a bull is restrained, the participant is given prizes such as bicycles, gold and silver coins, cash, pressure cookers, dhotis, and eggs.

Participants enter the arena wearing different coloured T-shirts for each round, adding to the excitement of the competition.

As of now, four rounds have been completed. Karthi won first place by taming 8 bulls, followed by Divakar, who tamed seven bulls, while Raghava secured third place by restraining three bulls, the report added.

As per Maalaimalar, the prize for the best-performing bull's owner is a tractor while the top bull-tamer will receive a car.

On January 15 and 16, jallikattu will be held at Madurai's Palamedu and Alanganallur, respectively. Although the 2025 season's first jallikattu event was held days ago in Pudukottai's Thatchankurichi, the events in Madurai, beginning with Avaniyapuram, are the most popular.