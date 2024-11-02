12 including five minors held for ransacking Salem house, assaulting many over bursting of Deepavali firecrackers

COIMBATORE: Salem police arrested twelve persons including five minors on Friday for unleashing violence by ransacking a house and assaulting many over an issue of firing crackers during Deepavali celebrations.

A gang of around 15 persons barged into the house of Sathish Kumar (38), a photographer from Poosanayakanur after breaking open the asbestos roofing of his house.

They damaged the computer and other valuables inside the house and assaulted Sathish. Police said they unleashed violence after a relative of Sathish Kumar scolded some of them for firing crackers in their neighbourhood.

The gang also assaulted three other members of the public, with bricks, who questioned their unruly behaviour. All four injured persons were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem.

As the video of the incident was circulated on social media, special teams of police arrested Nandakumar (29), Jeevanantham (20), Ranganathan (20), Suresh Kesavan (26), Vimal (27), Nandakumar (19), Manikandan (23) and five other minors. Search is on for others involved in the violence.