12-hour work Bill DMK dropped comes back to haunt it

CHENNAI: DMK members in the Assembly on Tuesday objected to Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna's allegation that the previous DMK government had brought a bill to increase the working hours of labourers from 8 to 12 hours with a capitalist mindset and against workers' welfare.
During the debate on demands for grants for the Labour Welfare and Skill Development departments, Sattur legislator A Kadarkarairaj said the DMK government had always protected workers' interests and welfare. He alleged that the present government had not yet implemented any significant scheme for the welfare of labourers.
Responding to the remarks, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the previous DMK government had introduced a Bill proposing to extend working hours from 8 to 12, claiming such a move was against labour welfare.
He said the Bill was eventually withdrawn following opposition from alliance partners.
Responding to the Minister's allegation, DMK floor leader EV Velu said that several companies from abroad looking to establish industries in Tamil Nadu had sought flexible working hours, so the then government proposed to introduce the Bill.
He also said the Bill stated that those willing to work 12 hours could opt for it, while others who did not wish to work more than 8 hours could continue with the 8-hour workday.
He said the DMK government had withdrawn the proposal after considering concerns and requests from its alliance partners.