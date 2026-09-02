12-hour work Bill DMK dropped comes back to haunt it

Responding to the remarks, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the previous DMK government had introduced a Bill proposing to extend working hours from 8 to 12, claiming such a move was against labour welfare.

He said the Bill was eventually withdrawn following opposition from alliance partners.

Responding to the Minister's allegation, DMK floor leader EV Velu said that several companies from abroad looking to establish industries in Tamil Nadu had sought flexible working hours, so the then government proposed to introduce the Bill.