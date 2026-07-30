12 express trains from Coimbatore, Salem and Kanniyakumari to be cancelled and diverted due to maintenance work

The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26651), which is scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 5.10 am, will instead originate from Bengaluru Cantonment station on Saturday and on August 2, 3 and 4.

The Kanniyakumari–KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 16525), scheduled to depart from Kanniyakumari on Friday and August 2, will be diverted and operated between Byappanahalli and SMVT Bengaluru. As a result, the train will not halt at Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.

The KSR Bengaluru–Kanniyakumari Express (Train No. 16526), scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 pm, will instead originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.10 pm on Saturday and August 2 and 3.

The Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26652), scheduled to operate on August 3, will terminate at Krishnarajapuram and will not operate between Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru.