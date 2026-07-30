12 express trains from Coimbatore, Salem and Kanniyakumari to be cancelled and diverted due to maintenance work

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing maintenance and development works at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, the services of 12 express trains from Coimbatore, Salem and Kanniyakumari have been cancelled, diverted, partially cancelled or shifted to alternative stations on different dates.
The Yesvantpur–Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Train No. 16565) scheduled to operate on August 2 and the Mangaluru Central–Yesvantpur Weekly Express (Train No. 16566) scheduled for August 3 have been cancelled.
The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26651), which is scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 5.10 am, will instead originate from Bengaluru Cantonment station on Saturday and on August 2, 3 and 4.
The Kanniyakumari–KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 16525), scheduled to depart from Kanniyakumari on Friday and August 2, will be diverted and operated between Byappanahalli and SMVT Bengaluru. As a result, the train will not halt at Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.
The KSR Bengaluru–Kanniyakumari Express (Train No. 16526), scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 pm, will instead originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 8.10 pm on Saturday and August 2 and 3.
The Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26652), scheduled to operate on August 3, will terminate at Krishnarajapuram and will not operate between Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru.
The Coimbatore–KSR Bengaluru Uday Express (Train No. 22666), scheduled to depart Coimbatore Junction at 5.45 am on Saturday and August 2 and 3, will be partially cancelled between Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru and diverted towards SMVT Bengaluru.
The KSR Bengaluru–Coimbatore Uday Express (Train No. 22665), scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 2.15 pm, will instead originate from SMVT Bengaluru at 2.15 pm on Saturday and August 2 and 3.
The Yesvantpur–Salem train (Train No. 16211), scheduled to depart Yesvantpur at 3.55 pm, will instead originate from Banaswadi at 4.22 pm and operate up to Salem Junction on Saturday and August 2 and 3.
The Salem–Yesvantpur train (Train No. 16212), scheduled to depart Salem Junction at 5.20 pm, will terminate at Banaswadi on Saturday and August 2 and 3. It will not operate between Banaswadi and Yesvantpur.
The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 11013) will be diverted between Yelahanka and Hosur today (Thursday), Friday, and August 1 and 2. Consequently, the train will not halt at Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.
Similarly, the Coimbatore–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (Train No. 11014) will be diverted between Hosur and Yelahanka on Saturday, August 2 and 3. The train will not halt at Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.