12 Cong workers arrested in Pamban for trying to stage protest against Modi

MADURAI: Twelve persons were arrested at Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday after they attempted to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a spiritual tour to Rameswaram.

With adequate police force in place, those twelve persons associated with the fishermen wing of Congress party were prevented from staging protest and were held in preventive custody.

The protesters were led by Congress worker named Armstrong. The Pamban police in the evening released those arrested. Over 3,500 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements for Modi’s visit to Rameswaram, sources said.