12 college girls faint during protest demanding classrooms in Sivaganga college

Despite calling for help, the students alleged that no one came to their rescue. “We had no other option but to break open the gate and save our friends,” a group of students said as they were seen carrying the fainted students to share autos.

Subsequently, the affected students were taken to the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment in 108 ambulances and auto rickshaws.

Around 3,000 students are pursuing various courses at the Sivaganga Government Arts College for Women. “Around 300 students are studying in the BBA department, but there are no proper classrooms for them,” the protesters said.

The teachers conduct classes under trees and in bicycle parking areas, they alleged.

Despite repeated representations by the students to the college administration, no efforts were made to arrange permanent classrooms for them, they alleged.

“Hence, we had no other option but to express our anger by boycotting classes and launching a sit-in protest on the campus. We are demanding that a newly constructed building be allotted for conducting classes,” the students said. The doctors are treating the students at the hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.