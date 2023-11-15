12 arrested for bike stunts in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested as many as 12 youth who were involved in bike stunts ahead of Deepavali celebrations and the officials are in the process of canceling their licenses.

It was learnt that there were incidents of bike stunts at Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway near Samayapuram.

On Sunday (Deepavali day), a few youngsters were found to be involving in bike stunts and threatening the public. Police who conducted an investigation arrested S Ajay (24) of Kallankadu and Manikandan (24) of the same area and seized their bike.

Similarly, the Samayapuram police arrested Prakash, Hussain Basha (24) of Diamond Bazaar and M Rajesh (21) of Tharanallur for involving in riding the bike with crackers on fire in their two wheelers.

Meanwhile, Lalgudi and Kanakiliyanallur police registered a case against four youth for involvement in bike stunts. The city police registered a case against three including Vasanthakumar (25) from E-Pudur and seized their bikes.

According to police, these youngsters who have sport bikes go in groups and select a particular route for exhibiting their stunts. They video record the stunts and share on the social media just merely for likes from their friends.

However, on Deepavali day, they went to the extent of riding the bikes along with crackers burning. The Tiruchy RTO officials are in the process of cancelling the licenses of all twelve of them.