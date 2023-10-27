11.85 lakh women resubmit applications to avail Urimai Thogai, says Udhayanidhi

MADURAI: The state government aims to make sure all eligible women across Tamil Nadu receive assistance under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme without fail, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development said on Thursday.

He was reviewing petitions at Sattur Revenue Divisional office, Virudhunagar district for reconsideration of extending assistance under the scheme.

To improve women’s livelihood and make them live with dignity and self-respect in the society, the scheme, which offers a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to every beneficiary, was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who’s also keenly monitoring the scheme’s implementation, Udhayanidhi told reporters after the review meeting.

He said applications for availing benefits under the scheme were received in two phases. After assessing the eligibility of petitioners and making field inspections, the monthly assistance scheme money was credited to bank accounts of 1.65 lakh beneficiaries. The petitions of those not eligible for the scheme were rejected and text messages for reasons for the rejections were also sent to their cell phones.

One more opportunity was given for those rejected to resubmit their petitions through e-Sevai centres until October 24, he added.

As many as 11.85 lakh women resubmitted their applications seeking KMUT assistance, Udhayanidhi said, adding that the officials concerned were advised to scrutinize the applications and take necessary action within a period of 30 days.

Earlier, during the review, Udhayanidhi communicated with three petitioners over cell phone and kept them informed of reasons for the rejections and the petitioners endorsed the given reasons, sources said.

Meanwhile, as per directive of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday, banners and flex boards with Udhayanidhi’s image put by the DMK cadre in parts of Tirunelveli city ahead of his schedule in the city on Friday were removed. Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice P Dhanapal hearing a plea by T Balaji Krishnaswamy directed the authorities to remove all unauthorised banners within 2.15 pm, on Thursday.