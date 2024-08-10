11,600 kg of PDS rice smuggled to Karnataka seized by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: The Civil Supplies-CID of Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized 11,600 kg of rice meant for PDS (Public Distribution System) outlets which were smuggled to Karnataka.

Police had received a tip off about movement of PDS rice along the Chennai - Bengaluru highway after which vehicle checks were intensified.

A team of CB-CID personnel from Tirupathur unit along with Ambur Police headed by Vellore DSP Nandakumar intercepted a truck bearing registration number TN 41 AW 7639 on suspicion.

On checking the vehicle, police found the rice sacks and secured the truck driver G Pradeep Kumar (43) of Gudiyatham.

Investigations revealed that the PDS rice was sourced from Gudiyatham and based on the information provided by the driver, police secured the mastermind, Suman.

The seized rice was sent to a government godown.

The truck was on its way to a mill in Bangarpet, Karnataka, police said.