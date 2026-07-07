116-year-old Chennai woman fulfils wish to climb Tirumala on foot

CHENNAI: For 116-year-old Navaneethamma, reaching the sanctum of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala was the fulfilment of a lifelong prayer. Refusing to let age stand in the way of her faith, the Chennai-born devotee climbed all 3,550 steps on foot, a journey that moved thousands after videos of her pilgrimage spread across social media.
Her determination drew the attention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who said the centenarian had shown that devotion knows no age. Soon after, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu directed the temple vigilance wing to trace Navaneethamma and ensure that she has a special darshan.
The officials located her and arranged a VIP break darshan for her and her family on Monday. They made special arrangements to ensure Navaneethamma could reach the temple safely.
Temple staff accompanied her from the biometric centre to the shrine and allowed her to enter through the staff access route near the temple entrance.
After the darshan, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra received Navaneethamma at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, where Vedic scholars offered blessings. She was presented with a silk shawl, theertham and prasadam. The Executive Officer bowed before the elderly devotee and sought her blessings.
BR Naidu thanked social media users and TTD vigilance officials for helping identify and locate her.
Navaneethamma's grandson Dikpati said the family would remain grateful to TTD and its Chairman for making his grandmother's wish come true. "Our family was blessed to have the darshan together. We consider everyone who helped us as instruments of the Lord's grace," he said.