116-year-old Chennai woman fulfils wish to climb Tirumala on foot

Temple staff accompanied her from the biometric centre to the shrine and allowed her to enter through the staff access route near the temple entrance.

After the darshan, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra received Navaneethamma at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, where Vedic scholars offered blessings. She was presented with a silk shawl, theertham and prasadam. The Executive Officer bowed before the elderly devotee and sought her blessings.

BR Naidu thanked social media users and TTD vigilance officials for helping identify and locate her.

Navaneethamma's grandson Dikpati said the family would remain grateful to TTD and its Chairman for making his grandmother's wish come true. "Our family was blessed to have the darshan together. We consider everyone who helped us as instruments of the Lord's grace," he said.