114 govt schools across TN to be awarded ‘Best School’ title

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has released the list of 114 schools across the State that are all set to award ‘Best School’ title. As per the notification from the Directorate of Elementary Education, the list was selected by the All District Best Schools' Selection Committee.

Three schools have been selected from each district. From Chennai it’s Government Elementary School in Saidapet, Sri RKMSV Model School and Government Elementary School in Old Washermenpet.

The awards will be presented by Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on November 14 (Thursday). The department has directed the school head, teachers and the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO) to be present during the ceremony at 8 am.

The award, in the name of ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan’ was introduced in the academic year 2023-24 for the best government schools that exhibit multi-faceted development in areas such as innovative teaching-learning methods, teacher capacity building, leadership and student development. The department notification has mentioned that Rs 3.80 crore was sanctioned as maintenance and repair grant to improve the infrastructure of 38 high and higher secondary schools which are to be selected for this award.

Besides the award, the department also released the Best Teacher Award list (Kanavu Aasiriyar) for faculty working in government schools. In 2023-24, as many as 380 selected teachers were honoured with the award and were taken on an educational trip abroad.