114 best elementary schools in State to be awarded on Nov 14

CHENNAI: The Department of Elementary Education has announced the list of 114 best schools in the State, selected by the appointed committee. The schools will be awarded on Children’s Day (November 14) in Chennai.

As per the circular from the department, school principals, dedicated teachers, and district education officers who have been recognised as the best schools in the regions have been directed to gather at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram on November 14.

Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be distributing the awards to the shortlisted schools.

From each district, a minimum of 3 primary to middle schools have been selected from the committee. From Chennai, shortlisted schools are: Chennai Urdu Girls’ Government Middle School, Old Washermanpet in Royapuram circle, Sri RKMSV Middle School (SRMS) in T Nagar circle and CIS Middle School, Sembiam in Perambur circle.

A teacher from one of the schools shortlisted said, “It’s motivating to be shortlisted as one-of-the best schools in the State. For our school, we’ve been doing various creative and practical initiatives, which has helped our students grasp subjects better. Additionally, we have also paid great attention to the building school infrastructure, so that our students have all necessary equipment.”

Meanwhile, a higher official of the department said that the respective district Chief Education Officer (CEO) would hold the responsibility for shortlisting the schools for the award. “The department has been giving the awards since 2002 each year. The current announcement has been made for the 2022-23 academic year,” added the official.