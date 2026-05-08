11,363 cases registered for crimes against women in 2024: NCRB

CHENNAI: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2024, released on Thursday, showed that there has been a sharp rise in crime against women in the state.
Tamil Nadu registered 11,363 cases reported under crimes against women in 2024. It went up sharply from 8,943 cases in 2023 and 9,207 cases in 2022, according to the data.
Despite the rise in cases, police maintained a charge-sheeting rate of 93 per cent in reporting of crime against women cases.
Tamil Nadu recorded 419 rape cases during 2024, apart from 24 cases under sexual intercourse by deceitful means and 33 cases of attempt to rape. The state also registered one case involving murder with rape or gang rape, along with three acid attack cases and two attempted acid attack cases.
The NCRB data also showed 521 stalking cases, 34 voyeurism cases, and 1,911 kidnapping and abduction cases involving women.
Under domestic violence cases, Tamil Nadu recorded 3,344 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives, 34 dowry deaths, and 2,042 cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Among metropolitan cities in Tamil Nadu, Chennai recorded the highest reporting of crime against women with 1,093 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 377 cases.