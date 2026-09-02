112 Principals appointed in government colleges via online counselling in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State Higher Education Department has filled 112 vacant Grade-II Principal posts in government arts and science colleges through online counselling.
In an order dated August 31, it stated that the vacant posts in these colleges were filled through a transparent online counselling process.
As many as 129 professors had approached the courts seeking appointment to Principal posts.
Following court orders, the eligibility of professors was scrutinised and eligible candidates were selected for appointment.
The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education provided the eligible professors an opportunity to select their preferred colleges through online counselling.
Based on that, 112 associate professors have now been promoted and posted as Grade-II Principals in government colleges across TN.
The department said, “Appointments are made through an online and transparent process to ensure fairness and prevent malpractice in the selection and posting of principals.”