CHENNAI: Industries minister S Keerthana on Saturday said Tamil Nadu has signed 112 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), involving investments worth Rs 1,14,811.91 crore and a potential of generating 1,32,771 jobs, since the TVK-led government came to power in May.
In a post on X, she said the details of all MoUs, including the names of companies, investment commitments and projected employment, had been made public through her social media accounts and those of Guidance Tamil Nadu.
Clarifying the investment figures, Keerthana said the state had signed seven MoUs worth Rs 35,062 crore before the inaugural edition of the VETTRI Investment & Conversion Conclave 2026, with a projected employment potential of 14,790. At the conclave, another 97 MoUs worth Rs 67,452 crore were signed, promising 1,06,998 jobs. The cumulative tally at the time of the conclave stood at 104 MoUs worth Rs 1,02,514 crore, with an employment potential of 1,21,788. The current tally stands at 112 MoUs, with investments of Rs 1,14,811.91 crore and 1,32,771 projected jobs.
Stating that the government was committed to transparency and accountability, she said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised an open and accountable administration and that the government owed transparency to the people. "Industrial policy is ultimately employment policy. If our industrial commitments are creating opportunities for people, there is absolutely no reason to keep those details from public scrutiny," she said. She added that the government's focus was not merely on announcing investments but on translating every possible commitment into projects on the ground and generating meaningful jobs.