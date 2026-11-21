Stating that the government was committed to transparency and accountability, she said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised an open and accountable administration and that the government owed transparency to the people. "Industrial policy is ultimately employment policy. If our industrial commitments are creating opportunities for people, there is absolutely no reason to keep those details from public scrutiny," she said. She added that the government's focus was not merely on announcing investments but on translating every possible commitment into projects on the ground and generating meaningful jobs.