11.19 pc growth in Tamil Nadu due to projects implemented during AIADMK regime: Palaniswami

Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, took a dig at the DMK government, quoting the comments made by Chief Minister M K Stalin that Tamil Nadu signed Rs 10.62 lakh crore of investments and of this 77 per cent of those projects have been fulfilled.

"If that is the case, today 25 lakh jobs should have been created. What the chief minister is saying is a blatant lie," Palaniswami said, while addressing a public meeting in neighbouring Thiruvallur late Saturday.

Appealing to the gathering to vote for AIADMK and alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he said in 2019, the AIADMK government conducted the Global Investors Meet during which Rs 3.05 lakh crore worth of investment commitments were received by signing 304 MoUs with various companies. "Nearly 10 lakh jobs were created then," he claimed.