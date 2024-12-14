11 TN districts likely to receive rain till 10 am on Dec 14, check details 

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued a forecast stating that as many as 11 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on Saturday.

According to an RMC report, light to moderate rains are expected in districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar.

Meanwhile, another new low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Bay of Bengal on December 16. It’s likely to trigger heavy rains over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday.

A yellow warning has been issued for Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, and Chengalpattu on December 17.

(With inputs from Bureau)