11 school kids hurt as car rams auto

CHENNAI: 13 persons including 11 school students were injured after an auto rickshaw was rammed by a car on the National Highway near Maduranthagam on Wednesday.

The auto-rickshaw carrying 11 students and a school teacher was heading towards a private school in Karunkuli village near Maduranthagam in the morning. When it was on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway near Medavalam, a car rammed on to it injuring all the 13 people inside the auto. All of them were taken to the Maduranthagam GH. The children and two others escaped with minor injuries.

The Maduranthagam police is questioning the auto driver for carrying 12 people at the same time. Further inquiry is on