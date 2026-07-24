11 registration officials suspended in 2 months in TVK govt's mission to curb corruption

CHENNAI: The TVK-led coalition government has intensified its crackdown on alleged irregularities in the Registration Department, suspending 11 officials over the past two months based on public complaints.
The action is part of a series of reforms introduced to improve transparency, accountability and service delivery in the department, which handles property registrations and related public services across the State.
According to senior officials, four district registrars, two sub-registrars and five assistants were suspended from service after departmental inquiries found merit in complaints alleging misconduct and violations of service rules.
"The Registration Department has implemented several reforms over the past two months. Based on complaints received from the public, four district registrars, two sub-registrars and five assistants have been suspended from service," officials said.
The disciplinary action is being seen as one of the strongest measures taken by the department in recent months to curb malpractice and reinforce administrative accountability.
Officials said the government would continue to act firmly against erring personnel and ensure that public grievances are addressed promptly. They maintained that the ongoing reforms are aimed at making the Registration Department more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric while restoring public confidence in its functioning.