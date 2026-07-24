11 registration officials suspended in 2 months in TVK govt's mission to curb corruption

The action is part of a series of reforms introduced to improve transparency, accountability and service delivery in the department, which handles property registrations and related public services across the State.

According to senior officials, four district registrars, two sub-registrars and five assistants were suspended from service after departmental inquiries found merit in complaints alleging misconduct and violations of service rules.

"The Registration Department has implemented several reforms over the past two months. Based on complaints received from the public, four district registrars, two sub-registrars and five assistants have been suspended from service," officials said.