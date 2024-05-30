11-month-old baby drowns in a bucket of water outside the house in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: An 11-month-old baby drowned in a bucket of water outside the house in Selaiyur on Thursday.

Police said the couple Vishvanathan and Uma Devi of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Selaiyur have an 11-month-old baby girl Archana.

Since it was extreme heat on Wednesday the couple kept their house main road open and slept in the living room to get more air flow.

At midnight the couple woke up and they noticed Archana who was sleeping next to them was missing.

Soon they started to search for the baby and later they found Archana inside the bucket filled with water outside the house.

The couple rushed her to a private hospital in the locality but the doctors declared the baby was brought dead.

The Selaiyur police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Police said that the baby might have walked out while the parents were asleep. The case has been registered and further investigation is on.