11 injured as tourist van passing through Coonoor road overturns

COIMBATORE: At least eleven persons were injured after a tourist van fell on its side on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam ghat road in the Nilgiris on Sunday. Police said 21 persons including the driver from Muthandi Kuppam in Neyveli visited Ooty. “After visiting various tourist destinations in the hills, they were bound to Neyveli. When the driver attempted to make a sharp turn on the sixth hairpin bend, he lost control and the van fell on its side along the road side,” police said. People who were going by the way rescued the injured persons and sent them to Coonoor Government Hospital for treatment. Traffic was disrupted on the stretch for a while due to the accident. The Coonoor police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.