11 fishermen return to Chennai, following release from Sri Lanka

They arrived at Chennai airport from Colombo on an IndiGo Airlines flight, where officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them and arranged transport to their home districts of Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Among the 11 fishermen, four were from Ramanathapuram, and seven hailed from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

The fishermen had set out for fishing on July 23, 2025, in a mechanised boat when a Sri Lankan naval patrol intercepted them during the early hours. Sri Lankan authorities alleged that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Their boat, catch, and fishing nets were seized, and all 11 were arrested and later presented before a court in Sri Lanka.