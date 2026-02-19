11 fishermen return to Chennai, following release from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Eleven fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been imprisoned in Sri Lanka, returned to Chennai by flight on Thursday.
They arrived at Chennai airport from Colombo on an IndiGo Airlines flight, where officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them and arranged transport to their home districts of Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Among the 11 fishermen, four were from Ramanathapuram, and seven hailed from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.
The fishermen had set out for fishing on July 23, 2025, in a mechanised boat when a Sri Lankan naval patrol intercepted them during the early hours. Sri Lankan authorities alleged that the fishermen had crossed the maritime boundary and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Their boat, catch, and fishing nets were seized, and all 11 were arrested and later presented before a court in Sri Lanka.
Following the arrests, the fishermen’s families appealed to the government for intervention. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting action.
The Indian High Commission officials in Sri Lanka negotiated with local authorities, and a Sri Lankan court eventually ordered the release of the fishermen, who were handed over to Indian High Commission officials. Medical examinations were conducted, and Emergency Certificates were issued before their return to India.