11 exotic animals rescued from farmhouse in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Erode forest department has rescued 11 exotic animals, including two Lar Gibbons, from a farmhouse in Perundurai. Efforts are under way to shift them to Vandalur Zoological Park, subject to court approval.
SK Kesavanathan, an exotic animal breeder, was booked for keeping exotic animals without necessary approvals after a Lar Gibbon featured in a video posted by film actor Vikram.
He had failed to register the animals with the Forest Department within the prescribed period as required under the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024.
Among those rescued are seven African several cats and two tufted capuchin monkeys.