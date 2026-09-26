11 AIADMK ex-ministers get posts in TVK

The appointments give senior AIADMK turncoats a prominent place in the TVK's organisational structure, months after a series of high-profile defections. The move is also significant amid continuing speculation over further political migration from the AIADMK to the ruling party.

The 11 former ministers appointed as deputy general secretaries are MSM Anandan, MC Sampath, K Radhakrishnan, KV Ramalingam, M Anandan, Kadambur Raju, KT Pachaimal, Vellamandi N Natarajan, NR Sivapathi, S Vaigaichelvan and S Valarmathi.

J Sundeep Anand, son of DMK leader S Jagathrakshakan, along with KG Muthu Venkateswaran, Thollamur Kannan and VCR Kumaran, has also been appointed deputy general secretary.