10k seats vacant for diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu, DOTE extends admission deadline

CHENNAI: As about 10,000 seats were still vacant for diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across the State, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has extended the enrollment deadline.

At present, there are as many as 54 government polytechnic colleges functioning across the State and having a seat capacity of about 19,500 for various diploma courses.

Accordingly, this year the admission process started from May 10 to May 31. A senior official from the DOTE said that about 14,000 students have enrolled till now.

“The merit list was released last week and the students were admitted to various colleges according to their choice,” he said, adding “after the two rounds of counselling, it was found that about 10,000 seats were still vacant.”

Stating that due to the availability of vacancies, the students were asked to seek spot admissions, the official said they could also register online as the deadline for enrollment was extended till July first week.”

He said that since the enrollment date has been extended, the students should utilize the opportunity to get admission to the colleges of their choice.