10K engineering, polytechnic students in TN to be given internship training

CHENNAI: To provide opportunities for the students to understand applied technologies used in industries, over 10,000 students from government engineering and polytechnic colleges will get internship training this year.

A Higher Education Department official said that the internship programme would also help the students to apply the theoretical knowledge they studied in classrooms.

Stating that the State government has sanctioned Rs 16.60 crore as recurring expenditure for giving internship training to the students, he said a total of 2,500 students studying in government engineering colleges will be selected.

“Similarly, 7,500 students from polytechnic colleges will be selected for the internship programme,” he added.

Pointing out that financial support at the rate of Rs 16,600 per student for 25 days of internship training to enhance the technical skills of the students covering 10,000 students every year, he said the internship programme will give priority for practical sessions.

“All the selected candidates will be taken to various industries according to their courses,” he said adding “They (students) will also help and work with the workers in the industries to learn the latest technology used in the machines.”

The official said at the end of the internship programme, the students may also be selected by the industries according to the skill sets while they were doing internship training.

“The students will also get a certificate at the end of training”, he said adding “Placements will also be conducted to the students after the training”.