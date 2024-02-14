1.06 lakh govt teachers above 50 years to under medical examination

CHENNAI: In the first phase of medical examination for government school students, as many 1.06 lakh teachers above 50 years are set to undergo different tests in coming months.



This initiative is part of the scheme announced by the Chief Minister MK Stalin in the assembly session last year. However, the scheme will not be applicable for teachers in government aided schools.

For the purpose of conducting as many as 16 medical tests, the government has allotted Rs 1,000 per teacher. The teachers in 37,588 schools under the school education department will undergo the test.

Further, about 1.06 lakh teachers working above 50 years, 73, 349 teachers working between 40-50 years and 43, 701 teachers working under 40 years will be part of the initiative.

The types of medical tests include; complete haemogram, ESR, urine analysis, blood sugar test, LIPID profiles, cholesterol, triglycerides, liver function test, serum bilirubin, blood grouping and typing, ECG, chest X-ray, abdomen and pap smear.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a government school in Kottivakkam said, "Such an initiative focused on the welfare of teachers is welcomed, especially the range of tests that is covered under the medical examination. Such a scheme will benefit the teachers working in remote villages of the State."

Meanwhile, a higher official of the department clarified that the medical tests are applicable only for teachers working in government schools, and not aided schools. "Yet again, government aided schools have been dropped in this initiative too, like other schemes."