1039th Sathaya Festival of Rajaraja Chola begins at Thanjavur Big Temple

CHENNAI: The 1039th Sathaya Festival, the annual event that is held to honour the legacy of King Rajaraja Chola, commenced on November 9 morning at the historic Thanjavur Big Temple, which was built during the legendary king’s reign.

The festival, which is celebrated annually on the Sathaya star day in the Tamil month of Aippasi, is a grand occasion marking the birth anniversary of Rajaraja Chola.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the festival began with a prayer and rendition of devotional songs, followed by the Kallimedu Appar Peravai Thirumurai Arangam. Justice R Suresh Kumar of the Madras High Court, Thanjavur district Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, and others spoke at the opening ceremony.

Pazhani Adheenam Guru Maha Sanidanam Sadhu Shanmuga Adigalar gave a sermon, and a panel discussion titled ‘Rajaraja Chola - The King Who Lives in History’ was also held.

The afternoon session would feature performances such as Nadaswaram, Bharatanatyam, Veena, and Villupattu, with various events continuing until the evening.

The second day of the festival (November 10, Sunday) will begin at 6.30 am with devotional music. Later, the temple staff would be given new clothes and a garland will be placed on the statue of Rajaraja Chola in honour of his legacy.

At 8 am, more than 100 Oduvamurthis will perform the Thirumuray Pann in a procession around the Rajaveedhis. At 9.10 am, an abishekam will be performed for Peruvudaiyar and Periyanayaki Amman, while a Deepa Aradhanai will be conducted at 1.30 pm.

The festival will also feature a dance performance with 1,039 participants and various other cultural events.

The Big Temple has been illuminated with colourful lights for the occasion, and decorative arches have been set up around the temple. Other areas near the temple, such as the bridge and the Chola Sculpture Park, are also adorned with lights, creating a festive atmosphere throughout Thanjavur.