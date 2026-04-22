102 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea at Kudankulam

As per the instructions of District Forest Officer M Elango, the hatchlings were released under the leadership of Radhapuram Forest Range Officer M Balavesakannu, along with forest staff, coastal security group personnel and members of Sustain, a voluntary organisation.

So far, in the coastal areas from Kooduthaazhai to Koottappuli, which come under the Radhapuram forest range, forest department officials, along with local villagers, have been collecting Olive Ridley sea turtle eggs laid along the shore and safely preserving them at hatcheries in Koottapanai and Panjal for incubation.