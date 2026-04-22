102 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea at Kudankulam

THISAYANVILAI: A total of 102 Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings that emerged from eggs protected by the forest department at the Panjal sea turtle hatchery in the Kudankulam area, under the Radhapuram forest range in Tirunelveli forest division, were safely released into the sea.
As per the instructions of District Forest Officer M Elango, the hatchlings were released under the leadership of Radhapuram Forest Range Officer M Balavesakannu, along with forest staff, coastal security group personnel and members of Sustain, a voluntary organisation.
So far, in the coastal areas from Kooduthaazhai to Koottappuli, which come under the Radhapuram forest range, forest department officials, along with local villagers, have been collecting Olive Ridley sea turtle eggs laid along the shore and safely preserving them at hatcheries in Koottapanai and Panjal for incubation.
The hatchlings that have emerged now have been released into the sea safely. It is worth noting that it takes an average of 45 to 60 days for the eggs to hatch.