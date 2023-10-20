102 individuals get forest title rights in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai District Collector on Thursday issued permission for 89 habitations and 102 individuals abutting reserve forests to collect minor forest produce.

According to officials, this is the first time that habitations are given orders to collect social forestry produce including gooseberry, tamarind, Boondhikottai, honey, and Kadukkai (Indian hog plum) as only individuals were allowed to collect minor forest produce under the 2006 Forest Rights Act, till last year.

At a function held at Jamunamarudur in the Jawadhu hills, collector B Murugesh said the SC/ST community members in a total of 154 habitations were given the right in the district, which is the highest in the State, covering 49,400 Ha. Candidates were chosen by a committee comprising the district ST welfare officer, special tahsildar (AD welfare), Jamunamarudur Tahsildar, forest officials, RI, VAOs, and the concerned head surveyor, officials said.

A total of 165 individuals were allowed to collect produce in 2022 under the social forestry mode.

Arani RDO M Dhanalakshmi and district ST welfare officer Senthil Kumar were present in the event.