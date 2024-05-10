102 cadaver organ donations in 2024 so far in Tamil Nadu, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: As many as 102 cadaver organ donations have been performed in the State so far this year, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

He said that last year 178 brain dead people had donated 1,000 organs for transplantation in Tamil Nadu in 2023.

He said that after the announcement to provide State honours for all brain dead organ donors on September 23 last year by Chief Minister, the move has helped to increase the number of organ donors as more families now volunteer to donate the organs for others.

In 2022, as many as 156 organ donations were performed in the State, which led to a total of 878 organ transplants in Tamil Nadu. The State was honoured as the Best State for the highest number of transplants in the country.

A total of 280 people have been donated organs and 1,595 people have underwent organ donations in Tamil Nadu since 2023.

The minister said that the number of organ donors exceeded that in 2023 and within the first 130 days of the year, more than 100 people have donated the organs. The numbers are expected to increase in the coming months.

The pledge to register as a volunteer to donate organs at the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu has also seen a surge in the State. The organ donor pledges that used to record about 100 registrations in a month in the State, the numbers of pledges are recorded to be more than 2,000 in a month.

The minister spoke about the organ donation in the State at the inaugural of drinking water and buttermilk stalls in Shollinganallur on Friday. The stalls have been set up to provide fruits, drinking water, rose milk, buttermilk, and coconut water for the people.