101 TVK MLAs among 145 first-timers set for House training

According to Assembly Secretariat officials, the orientation programme will be held on June 16 and 17, ahead of the first session of the 17th Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on June 18 with Governor Rajendra Arlekar's Address.

Officials said that of the 234 MLAs in the Assembly, around 145 are first-time legislators, accounting for nearly 61 per cent of the House strength.

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which secured 107 seats in the Assembly election, has the highest number of newcomers. Of its 107 legislators, as many as 101 are first-time MLAs. Only a handful of members, including senior leaders such as Assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar, KA Sengottaiyan, N Subramanian, MV Karuppaiah and Reddiarpatti V Narayanan, have previous Assembly experience.