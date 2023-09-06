1000th temple consecration on Sept 10 under DMK regime: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Coming Sunday, the DMK's Dravidian Model government would create history by conducting consecration for the 1000th temple in the state, according to Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu.

The consecration of Kasi Viswanathar temple in West Mambalam would be held in a grand manner on September 10.

"It is a milestone in the history of the department," said the minister in a statement

Since the DMK government returned to power, the department has taken up various war footing measures to renovate and restore the ancient temples in dilapidated conditions. The state government had given Rs 100 crore each in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 respectively as subsidy for the renovation works, he noted.

Experts' committees have been constituted to review the conditions of temples and suggest renovation works. The state level experts' committee gave its nod to works in 7,142 temples.

Of them, renovation works have been taken up in 2,235 temples at Rs 1,120 crores, the minister said.

The state government had given Rs 100 crore each in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 respectively as subsidy for the renovation works, he noted.

Of this, the department carried out consecration at 999 temples.