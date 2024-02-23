10,000 construction jobs up for grabs in Israel: OMC

CHENNAI: Skilled tradesmen with experience in the construction sector have a chance to land a job in Israel, which would pay as much as Rs 1.37 lakh per month, said Overseas Manpower Corporation. The Corporation, a Tamil Nadu government undertaking, has invited applications from those in the State to work in Israel. In a statement, it said there are more than 10,000 vacancies in the construction sector in the Middle Eastern country.

According to a press release from the recruitment agency, jobs are available for men with three years of experience in plastering, ceramic tile laying,

building formwork and iron bending. The applicants should be between 25 and 45 years of age, it added. The selected candidates would be paid around

Rs 1.37 lakh per month, it added.

Applicants may enrol them selves on www.omcmanpower.tn.gov.in, and may send their resumes, work experience certificates, educational qualification details and passport information to ovemclnm@gmail.com. Additional information is available on www.omcman power.tn.gov.in,(044-22505886 /

22502267 landline) and 9566239685 (WhatsApp), the release added.