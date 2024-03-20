1000-year-old Nataraja idol found in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: An ancient Nataraja idol was found in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the Archeology department was digging the ground of the Siva Kulundeswarar Temple in Sivan Koodal village near Sriperumbudur.

The temple is one of the oldest temples in Tamil Nadu which was constructed over 1000 years ago.

The workers while digging the ground found the ancient Nataraja idol along with three Sulam.

The idol was sent to the Archaeology department in Chennai and the officials believed that the idol was made of panchaloha and it would be more than 1000 years old.