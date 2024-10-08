1,000 medical camps to be held across Tamil Nadu on Oct 15

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the State Health Department has planned to organise 1,000 special medical camps on October 15 in Tamil Nadu, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. Of which, at least 100 camps will be set up in Chennai.

“As the monsoon is expected to begin around the third week of October, the State government and various voluntary organisations are conducting special medical camps across different locations to prevent water-borne diseases. On October 15 (Tuesday), 1,000 medical camps will be set up across the State, of which 100 camps in the city alone,” explained Subramanian.

Stating that dengue cases in Tamil Nadu were under control, the minister recalled that the fatalities were 66 in 2012 and 65 in 2017. “Over the past three years, the State government has taken steps to control dengue-related fatalities, and as a result, the numbers have gradually reduced in Tamil Nadu,” he added.