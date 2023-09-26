1,000 medical camps for fever & dengue screening across TN from Oct 1

CHENNAI: The State health department will organise 1,000 special medical camps across Tamil Nadu for the prevention of dengue and fever from October 1, 2023.

There is a surge in the cases of fever and dengue across the State, mainly due to an increase in the rainfall currently, however, the prevalence of dengue and fever is considerably high in certain districts including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

In order to prevent any outbreaks, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday announced that at least 1,000 fever prevention medical camps will be organised all over Tamil Nadu so that the common people can be treated at the earliest in the affected areas. He said that the medical team will visit the fever-affected places every day and conduct medical treatment camps in the localities

"The department is also making arrangements to provide Nilavembu Kudineer to the public in these camps as it helps to increase immunity. Along with this, 476 mobile medical teams will be involved in Tamil Nadu for these fever camps, where awareness activities will be carried out for the public. About 805 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Mobile School Medical Teams will also establish fever screening camp in the schools to check the students and treat those found to have fever," the Minister said.

The teachers have also been instructed to inform the details of the students with fever to medical officers and other medical personnel. The school authorities have also been instructed to keep a check on Aedes mosquito breeding in school premises and conduct spraying of mosquito repellants.

The Health Minister has urged the public to visit the fever camps if detected with fever and seek the right treatment and advised not to self-medicate.