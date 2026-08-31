1,000 join human chain rally for drug-free Tamil Nadu

Intellectuals, educationists, men and women, and school and college students took part in the rally, organised by Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Chennai, raising slogans against substance abuse and carrying placards bearing messages calling for a ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’.

Participants expressed concern over the impact of alcohol and drugs on young people and pledged to work towards protecting the younger generation from substance abuse. The participation of people from different sections of society created a strong public awareness against drugs in the area.