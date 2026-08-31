1,000 join human chain rally for drug-free Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Around 1,000 people from various sections of society participated in a human chain rally on Langs Garden Road, Egmore, on Sunday, marking the conclusion of a 15-day awareness campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.
Intellectuals, educationists, men and women, and school and college students took part in the rally, organised by Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Chennai, raising slogans against substance abuse and carrying placards bearing messages calling for a ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’.
Participants expressed concern over the impact of alcohol and drugs on young people and pledged to work towards protecting the younger generation from substance abuse. The participation of people from different sections of society created a strong public awareness against drugs in the area.
Organisers said that the human chain marked the culmination of the 15-day campaign and served as a collective expression of public opposition to drug abuse. They stressed that creating a drug-free society could not be achieved through government measures alone and required the collective efforts of parents, teachers, educational institutions, social organisations, youth and the general public.
The campaign concluded with a call for sustained awareness and preventive initiatives to safeguard young people and promote a healthy, drug-free Tamil Nadu.