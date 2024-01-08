1,000 cusecs water released from Poondi reservoir on Monday

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) on Monday increased the outflow of water from Poondi reservoir to 1,000 cusecs from 50 cusecs as the dam almost reached its maximum storage level. The official stated district administration issued a warning to those staying in low-lying areas.



"Due to the intense spells, the reservoir catchment area received 1,000 cusecs of water. Since the water level in the dam has already reached the maximum storage level. We released the excess water of 1,000 cusecs on Monday. If the inflow increases in the next few days, the discharge is expected to gradually increase, " said a senior official of WRD, who is incharge of Poondi reservoir.

The district administration has warned the people residing in low-lying areas as the water outflow increased from 50 cusecs to 1,000 cusecs in the last 24 hours.

The water outflow from Chembarambakkam Lake remains stable with 25 cusecs from Sunday, however the inflow in the catchment area has increased from 157 cusecs to 1,400 cusecs. The current storage water level is 3,159 mcft against the total capacity of 3,645 mcft.

Three major reservoirs in the city - Poondi, Puzhal and Chembarambakkam have maximum water levels stored in the dam during the southwest and northeast monsoon seasons in December 2023.

The reservoirs supply drinking water to the residential areas of the city. There won't be a deficit during summer this year.