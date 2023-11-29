1000 cubic ft of surplus water being released from Chembarambakkam lake

CHENNAI: 1000 cubic feet of surplus water is being released from the Chembarambakkam lake from Wednesday morning.

Being one of the main water sources for Chennai, the Chembarambakkam lake's maximum capacity is 3,645 TMC and now the water is filled up to 3,210 TMC.

As the inflow of the water is increased to 520 cubic feet the 1000 cubic feet of surplus is being released from the lake.

Earlier on Tuesday 200 cubic feet of water was released from the lake and during that time The Kancheepuram district collector on Tuesday asked the villages that are in the low-lying areas to be alert.

The people who are in Thiruneermalai, Thirumudivakkam, Kundrathur, Sirukalathur, Kavanur and Valudiyampedu are also asked to be alert.

The police have stopped people from visiting the lake and banned taking photographs as the water level is high.