1,000 check dams across Tamil Nadu could be solution for additional storage, say farmers' associations

TIRUCHY: Farmers' associations and irrigation experts have urged to realise the 1,000 check dam proposal to store at least 10 TMC during this monsoon. The 1,000 check dam plan would ensure a shutter every 9 km on the Cauvery and the Kollidam.
Senior irrigation experts claim that Tamil Nadu has sufficient rainfall and the average rainfall in the state is 925 mm, which can yield around 1,800 TMC. The state's current requirement is only about 1,260 TMC, however, Tamil Nadu has the capacity to store only 1,058 TMC. If the construction of check dams, farm ponds and other structures is complete, 300 TMC of water can be stored additionally.
Meanwhile, farmers claimed that the previous government's 1,000 check dams, two per assembly constituency, announcement was a boon to them. "This would substantially store 10 TMC of water in the delta region during the monsoon days and prevent water flowing waste into the sea, and the present government should step up to realise the project," said Sami Natarajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.
Natarajan said that there were several major irrigation systems in the Delta region and the proposal of check dams can easily store at least 1 TMC water and thus the volume would go beyond our calculation which would make Tamil Nadu self-sufficient in irrigation. "This apart, the groundwater would be recharged, and rain-fed regions could enjoy the benefits," he said.
He urged the state government to implement special schemes for the irrigation system which would solve the water scarcity permanently.
P Viswanathan, state president of Tank and River Ayacutdars Welfare Association, noted that the State government should immediately construct check dams across the Cauvery and the Kollidam so that the unnecessary flooding into the agricultural land could be prevented.
"As per the announcement, as many as 19 check dams would be constructed across the Cauvery and the Kollidam, which would help the farmers during the water crisis," Viswanathan emphasised.
Across 12,450 villages in Tamil Nadu, there are 38,000 waterbodies, according to sources. If these are filled, at least 200 TMC of water could be stored every year, which would be beneficial for both irrigation and recharging groundwater.