1,000 check dams across Tamil Nadu could be solution for additional storage, say farmers' associations

Senior irrigation experts claim that Tamil Nadu has sufficient rainfall and the average rainfall in the state is 925 mm, which can yield around 1,800 TMC. The state's current requirement is only about 1,260 TMC, however, Tamil Nadu has the capacity to store only 1,058 TMC. If the construction of check dams, farm ponds and other structures is complete, 300 TMC of water can be stored additionally.

Meanwhile, farmers claimed that the previous government's 1,000 check dams, two per assembly constituency, announcement was a boon to them. "This would substantially store 10 TMC of water in the delta region during the monsoon days and prevent water flowing waste into the sea, and the present government should step up to realise the project," said Sami Natarajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.