1,000 bulls, 600 tamers ring in Avaniyapuram event

MADURAI: P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, on Sunday inspected arrangements at Avaniyapuram in Madurai to ensure orderly conduct of jallikattu, which is scheduled to begin at 8 am, on Monday.

The Minister said the bull taming sport would be organised in Avaniyapuram as per the directive of the High Court. Except for mentioning names of bull owners and their villages, caste names would not be mentioned while bulls entered into the arena. After scrutinising the applications registered online to participate in the jallikattu at Avaniyapuram, a total of 1,000 bulls and 600 tamers have been selected for participation and tokens issued.

Further, the Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin is very much into jallikattu, which’s considered an ancient heroic sporting event of the Tamils played during the harvest festival of Pongal and hence the Stalin-led government constructed a stadium at Keelakarai, Madurai, specially designed to conduct jallikattu. The government would make announcements on January 23 regarding the conduct of jallikattu in the newly built stadium.

Adequate facilities were made at the vaadivaasal to facilitate bulls. Gift items for bulls and tamers, who excelled in the sport, would be handed over and not thrown from the dais, he said.

Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and others accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

As many as 2,000 police personnel led by J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, were deployed at Avaniyapuram. The tamers should be thoroughly checked to ensure that they were not in possession of any weapon, the Commissioner said.

Apart from barricading and filling quantities of coconut husk fibre to create soft bedding to protect tamers from any injury, two LED screens were put up to facilitate spectators. Three medical teams were camped at Government School near the sporting venue. Drinking water facility was made available at 15 places surrounding the venue.

Moreover, 12 teams comprising veterinary doctors to screen the bulls and render assistance, if required, were deputed and a veterinary ambulance van is also in place. The authorities also ordered closure of 10 Tasmac shops at Avaniyapuram, sources said.

AK Kannan, president, Thenkal Kanmai Pasana Vivasayigal matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangam, Avaniyapuram, said as per the HC directive, state is making all arrangements.