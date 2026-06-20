100 TN students get Veritas Foundation's UG scholarships

CHENNAI: A hundred students from more than 15 districts across Tamil Nadu have been awarded higher education scholarships as part of a campaign to end child labour by Veritas Foundation for the academic year 2026–2027.
The scholarship, extended as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, provides mentoring support to pursue three-year undergraduate degree programmes. So far, 140 students have benefited from the 'Kanavu Meipada Vendum' by the Foundation. The move helps children from vulnerable communities pursue higher education.
The scholarship programme was launched in 2025. During its first phase, 40 students from government schools in Perambalur and other districts, primarily from Commerce streams, were selected and provided higher education scholarships. These students are currently pursuing their second year of undergraduate studies.